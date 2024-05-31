News & Insights

Stocks

RAM Fund Continues Stock Buy-Back Program

May 31, 2024 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has updated its ongoing on-market securities buy-back program, having repurchased 86,445 securities on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of securities bought back to 8,125,608. The buy-back reflects the company’s commitment to managing its capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.