RAM Fund Continues Stock Buy-Back Program

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has updated its ongoing on-market securities buy-back program, having repurchased 86,445 securities on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of securities bought back to 8,125,608. The buy-back reflects the company’s commitment to managing its capital effectively.

