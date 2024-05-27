RAM Fund Continues Market Buy-Back Strategy

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of an additional 30,000 fully paid stapled securities on the previous day. The daily notification, dated May 27, 2024, is part of the Fund’s market buy-back strategy, which has seen a total of 7,975,608 securities bought back to date.

