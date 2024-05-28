RAM Fund Continues On-Market Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has updated the market with a notification of an on-market buy-back, detailing the acquisition of 30,000 fully paid stapled securities on the previous day. This action is part of an ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 8,005,608 securities purchased prior to the latest transaction.

