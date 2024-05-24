RAM Fund Continues Buy-Back, Boosting Stakeholder Value

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing securities buy-back, revealing the acquisition of an additional 107,143 fully paid units. The announcement, dated May 24, 2024, is part of the fund’s regular market buy-back activities, which have now reached a total of 7,868,465 securities repurchased. This move is consistent with the fund’s strategy to manage capital and provide value to its stakeholders.

