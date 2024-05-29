RAM Fund Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its on-market buy-back, with a total of 75,000 fully paid stapled securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 8,035,608 securities bought back before that day. The buy-back is part of the fund’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively and provide value to its shareholders.

