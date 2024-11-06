News & Insights

RAM Essential Services Updates on Stock Buy-Back Strategy

November 06, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back of fully paid units stapled securities, with 15,000 securities bought back on the previous day, bringing the total to over 15 million securities repurchased. This move reflects the company’s strategic effort to manage its capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market perception.

