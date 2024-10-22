RAM Essential Services Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 14,691,645 fully paid units have been repurchased, including 120,000 units bought back just yesterday. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

