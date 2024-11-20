RAM Essential Services Updates on Security Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 16,034,397 securities bought back prior to the latest daily update. On the previous day alone, 379,598 securities were repurchased, showcasing the company’s active efforts to manage its capital efficiently.
For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.