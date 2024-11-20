RAM Essential Services Updates on Security Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 16,034,397 securities bought back prior to the latest daily update. On the previous day alone, 379,598 securities were repurchased, showcasing the company’s active efforts to manage its capital efficiently.

