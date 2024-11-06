News & Insights

RAM Essential Services Updates on Market Buy-back

November 06, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 91,615 fully paid units stapled securities on the previous day. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

