RAM Essential Services Updates on Buy-Back Progress

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 175,749 fully paid units of stapled securities. This move is part of an ongoing buy-back initiative, which has seen over 15.8 million securities bought back to date. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

