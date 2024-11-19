News & Insights

RAM Essential Services Updates on Buy-Back Progress

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 175,749 fully paid units of stapled securities. This move is part of an ongoing buy-back initiative, which has seen over 15.8 million securities bought back to date. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

