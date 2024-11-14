RAM Essential Services Updates on Buy-Back Program

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that 40,000 fully paid units were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 15.5 million securities bought back to date. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding units in the market.

