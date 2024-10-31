News & Insights

RAM Essential Services Updates on Buy-Back Program

October 31, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 25,000 securities on the previous day, bringing the total to nearly 15 million since the initiative began. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors watching the stock market may find this buy-back program an interesting development in the company’s financial maneuvers.

