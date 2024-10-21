RAM Essential Services Updates on Buy-Back Initiative

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 40,000 securities on the previous day. This move is part of a broader strategy, with over 14 million securities already bought back, aimed at strengthening the company’s market position.

