RAM Essential Services Property Fund Buy-Back Update

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back of its fully paid units stapled securities, with a total of 82,500 securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 14,709,574 securities. The buy-back indicates the company’s strategic effort to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

