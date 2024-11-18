News & Insights

RAM Essential Services Fund Updates on Daily Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back of its fully paid units stapled securities, with a total of 92,250 securities bought back on the previous day. This move continues their strategy to manage the company’s capital structure, increasing the total number of securities bought back to over 15.7 million.

