RAM Essential Services Fund Updates on Buy-Back Activity

RAM Essential Services Property Fund continues its on-market buy-back initiative, acquiring an additional 35,000 securities, adding to its previous total of over 14.8 million bought back. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively, which could be of interest to investors tracking stock buy-back trends.

