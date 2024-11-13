RAM Essential Services Fund Updates on Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 15,524,930 securities have been repurchased to date, with an additional 43,967 bought back on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize the capital structure.

For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.