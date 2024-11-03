News & Insights

RAM Essential Services Fund Ceases Over One Million Securities

November 03, 2024 — 11:12 pm EST

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced the cessation of 1,005,820 fully paid units through an on-market buy-back as of October 31, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the fund’s future performance and value.

