RAM Essential Services Fund Boosts Buy-Back Program

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update to its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 165,421 fully paid units repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 15 million units. This move indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its stock. Investors in the financial markets may find this buy-back activity as a positive signal for the fund’s future performance.

