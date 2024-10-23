RAM Essential Services Continues Strategic Buy-Back Program

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 17,929 fully paid units on the previous day, adding to its cumulative total of over 14.6 million securities. This buy-back initiative highlights the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

