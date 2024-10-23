News & Insights

Stocks

RAM Essential Services Continues Strategic Buy-Back Program

October 23, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 17,929 fully paid units on the previous day, adding to its cumulative total of over 14.6 million securities. This buy-back initiative highlights the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.