RAM Essential Services Continues Market Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced an update on their daily securities buy-back, having already repurchased 7,538,120 securities with an additional 104,000 procured the previous day. The buy-back involves fully paid units of stapled securities, under the ASX code REP. This action is a part of their ongoing market buy-back strategy.

For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.