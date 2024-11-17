RAM Essential Services Announces Buy-Back Progress

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily update on their on-market buy-back program, reporting a significant acquisition of 157,501 securities on the previous day, bringing the total to over 15.6 million units. This strategic move is part of their ongoing efforts to manage capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

