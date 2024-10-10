Ralph Lauren's Digital and Other Growth Plans Appear Encouraging

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL stock is in a good spot on the back of its digital success and other robust strategies. RL’s digital business, including its directly-operated sites, departmentstore.com, pure players and social commerce, is quite impressive. Its “Next Great Chapter” plan appears encouraging too.



Let’s delve deeper.

Ralph Lauren’s Smart Strategies

Ralph Lauren is making significant progress in expanding its digital reach and omnichannel capabilities through investments in mobile, omnichannel and fulfillment. The company is expanding its connected retail capabilities, including virtual selling appointments, “buy online, pick up in store”, endless aisle product availability and more. Ralph Lauren’s mobile app has been efficiently leveraging its connected retail capabilities to deliver the most personalized and content-rich platform.



The company added 1.3 million new consumers via its direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses in the most recent quarter. Its followers on social media grew in the low teens year over year to more than 60 million, driven by TikTok, Threads, Instagram, Line and Douyin. Region-wise, digital sales were up 14% in Europe and 21% in Asia.



Global DTC comparable store sales (comps) jumped 5% year over year in the same quarter, backed by continued brand elevation, double-digit increases in average unit retail and positive retail comps at all regions. The company is focused on digital investments to continue the creation of content for all platforms, enhancing digital capabilities to improve the user experience and leveraging AI and data to serve its consumers more efficiently.



In addition, the company’s strategy of product elevation, personalized and targeted promotion, disciplined inventory management and favorable channel and geographic mix bodes well. Ralph Lauren concentrates on elevating and energizing its lifestyle brand, driving the core while expanding other businesses and winning in major cities with its consumer ecosystem.



As a result, Ralph Lauren remains on track to exceed its top and bottom-line targets under the “Next Great Chapter” plan. It had also announced measures to accelerate its “Next Great Chapter plan”, which aim to create a simplified global organizational structure and roll out improved technological capabilities.

Ralph Lauren’s Struggles

Despite the aforementioned positives, RL struggles with tough macro challenges, including inflationary pressures. Higher compensation, rent and occupancy costs and elevated marketing investments are acting as deterrents by adding up to costs. As such, the company has been witnessing higher operating expenses for a while now.



Apart from this, Ralph Lauren has been witnessing a dismal performance across its North America segment’s wholesale channel for a while. Revenues from the North America wholesale business fell 13% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, owing to significantly lower sales of excess product into the off-price channel and receipt timing shifts. This has hurt the segment’s performance, whose revenues dipped 4% year over year in the same quarter. Going ahead, management anticipates North America wholesale decreases to moderate in the rest of fiscal 2025.

Final Words on Ralph Lauren

RL remains optimistic about fiscal 2025. For the current fiscal year, the company, which shares space with Wolverine WWW, Steven Madden SHOO and Crocs CROX, anticipates year-over-year revenue growth in the low-single digits. This translates to a 2-3% rise in revenues. RL still expects the operating margin to grow in the range of 100-120 basis points (bps) at constant currency (cc) on higher gross margin and operating cost leverage. The gross margin is likely to increase in the band of 50-100 bps at cc.



Hence, RL stock looks well poised for growth in the future, given its sturdy growth strategies and upbeat fiscal 2025 guidance.

Synopsis of Other Stocks

Wolverine has been making significant strides in its transformation plan. The company is enhancing its consumer engagement with innovative marketing campaigns and strengthening its global presence. Its strategic initiatives emphasize consumer-centricity, with investments in talent acquisition, consumer insights and innovation. This approach enhances brand loyalty, fosters product innovation and drives long-term growth by meeting evolving consumer demands. With a consistent focus on product innovation and market positioning, Wolverine is well-positioned for continued growth and increased market share.



Steven Madden concentrates on leveraging digital capabilities, expanding categories beyond footwear like handbags and apparel and enhancing its international foothold. It has been reinforcing its core U.S. wholesale footwear business as well. SHOO is focused on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing, enhancing the digital commerce agenda and efficiently controlling expenses, which poise the it well for growth.



Crocs is well-placed for future growth on the back of the robust consumer demand across its brands, bolstered by effective pricing strategies. The company is making significant strides in its long-term strategy and key initiatives aimed at delivering sustainable growth. Strength in clogs, sandals and personalization is an added positive. Management continues to view personalization as a mega consumer trend, with the opportunity of expanding the Jibbitz penetration in 2024 via higher penetration within digital and wholesale channels, apart from innovating products and accelerating market capabilities.

