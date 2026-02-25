Ralph Lauren (XTRA:PRL) Price Target Increased by 18.71% to 365.30

The average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren (XTRA:PRL) has been revised to 365,30 € / share. This is an increase of 18.71% from the prior estimate of 307,72 € dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 177,03 € to a high of 446,67 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.09% from the latest reported closing price of 306,75 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 10.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRL is 0.19%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 44,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,324K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 82.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,174K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,051K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 38.64% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 899K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.