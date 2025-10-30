Ralph Lauren (XTRA:PRL) Price Target Increased by 139.88% to 307.72

The average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren (XTRA:PRL) has been revised to 307,72 € / share. This is an increase of 139.88% from the prior estimate of 128,28 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 170,54 € to a high of 380,59 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from the latest reported closing price of 278,15 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRL is 0.20%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 45,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,174K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,008K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 25.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 955K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing a decrease of 58.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRL by 94.03% over the last quarter.

