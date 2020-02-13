Ralph Lauren warns of up to $70 mln hit to Asia sales from coronavirus

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N said on Thursday it expects a $55 million to $70 million hit to its fourth-quarter sales in Asia from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Shares of the company fell 3% to $120.01 in premarket.

About two-thirds of Ralph Lauren's 110 stores in China have been temporarily closed over the past week, the luxury goods maker said.

Supply chain disruptions in China could also impact a small portion of fourth-quarter orders globally, Ralph Lauren said.

The company, which derives about 4% of its total revenue from China, said the outbreak could also result in a $35 million to $45 million hit to its operating income in Asia.

The epidemic, which has claimed more than 1,300 lives and infected hundreds of thousands, has forced retailers, including Capri Holdings CPRI.N, Nike NKE.N, Gucci-owner Kering PRTP.PA, to shut stores or limit working hours in China.

Luxury goods makers like Canada Goose GOOS.TO and Burberry BRBY.L have also predicted a hit to their sales and profit because of the outbreak.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M)

