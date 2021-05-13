Commodities
Ralph Lauren to sell Club Monaco and focus on eponymous label

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Ralph Lauren Corp will sell high-end apparel brand Club Monaco to private equity firm Regent LP for a undisclosed amount, as the apparel retailer doubles down on its eponymous label.

The sale of upscale casual wear brand Club Monaco, established in 1985 and bought by Ralph Lauren in 1999, is expected to close by the end of June, Ralph Lauren said on Thursday.

To trim losses and elevate its core Ralph Lauren brand, the company has concentrated on its online presence, cut costs. It recently moved its Chaps brand to a licensed model as a part of its strategy.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

