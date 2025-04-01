Is Ralph Lauren Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $13.6 billion, Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. The New York-located corporation’s segments include North America, Europe, and Asia.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Ralph Lauren fits this description perfectly. The company’s brands include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others.

The luxury apparel brand dropped 23.7% from its 52-week high of $289.33. RL is down 3.8% in the last three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2.3% dip.

In the longer term, Ralph Lauren has slipped over 4.4% on a YTD basis, whereas DOWI decreased 1.3%. In addition, shares of RL soared 17.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the Dow Jones’ 5.5% rise over the same time frame.

RL has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving average since last year. Although, the stock has fallen below its 50-day moving average since March.

On Feb. 6, Ralph Lauren’s shares went up 9.7% after its Q3 2025 results. The company delivered a strong Q3 performance, beating Wall Street expectations with an adjusted EPS of $4.82, significantly surpassing the consensus estimate of $4.48. Revenue also outperformed projections, coming in at $2.14 billion versus the expected $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue was boosted by strong sales growth in Asia and Europe, along with a resilient performance in North America. Looking ahead, the company has raised its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance, anticipating a 6% to 7% increase.

Also, when compared, rival Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has performed weaker than RL. LEVI has slumped 9.9% YTD and edged down 22% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite Ralph Lauren’s outperformance relative to the Dow, analysts have a cautiously optimistic outlook. With 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” and RL is currently trading slightly below the mean price target of $303.12.

