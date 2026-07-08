Ralph Lauren Stock Gains 36% in a Year: Time to Buy or Hold?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL has continued to strengthen its position as a leading global luxury lifestyle brand through disciplined execution of its Next Great Chapter: Drive strategy. The company's focus on brand elevation, premium product offerings, pricing power and strategic investments has enabled it to deliver broad-based growth across regions and channels while expanding profitability.



RL stock has climbed 36% over the past year, comfortably outperforming the broader Consumer Discretionary sector’s 15.7% decline and the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry’s 11.4% loss. The stock has also outpaced the S&P 500’s 24.1% gain over the same period, reflecting strong investor confidence in Ralph Lauren’s brand momentum and growth strategy.

RL Stock's One Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently priced at $395.3, Ralph Lauren stock is trading at a 6.2% discount to its 52-week high of $421.60. The stock is trading above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages, signaling bullish sentiment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RL’s Strategies Aid the Rally

Ralph Lauren's latest results reinforced the strength of its diversified growth model. During fiscal 2026, the company generated more than $8 billion in annual revenues for the first time, with growth across every region and both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and wholesale channels. Operating margins expanded despite meaningful tariff headwinds, reflecting strong pricing power, disciplined expense management and higher-quality sales.



The company's Next Great Chapter: Drive strategy centers on three priorities: elevating and energizing the lifestyle brand, driving growth across its core and high-potential categories and expanding its consumer ecosystem in key global cities. These initiatives continue to resonate with consumers across generations while strengthening the company's premium positioning.



Brand momentum remains robust. During the fourth quarter, Ralph Lauren added 1.4 million new DTC customers, increased its social media audience to roughly 70 million followers and delivered another quarter of healthy retail and digital growth. Investments in AI capabilities, digital commerce and immersive brand experiences are further enhancing customer engagement and supporting long-term growth.



The company is also benefiting from strong execution across its product portfolio. Core products, which account for more than 70% of sales, posted mid-teen growth, while high-potential categories such as women's apparel, outerwear and handbags grew more than 20%, continuing to outpace overall company growth.

China and DTC Momentum Remain Key Growth Drivers

Asia continues to be Ralph Lauren's fastest-growing region. Fourth-quarter revenues increased 28%, led by more than 50% sales growth in China, supported by strong Lunar New Year demand, expanding digital engagement and continued investments across key city clusters. Meanwhile, global retail comparable sales rose 17%, reflecting strength across both physical stores and digital commerce.



Management also highlighted durable average unit retail (AUR) growth, supported by higher full-price selling, favorable product mix and disciplined promotional activity, reinforcing the company's premium brand positioning.

Challenges RL Might Face Ahead

Despite its strong execution, Ralph Lauren continues to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Management expects elevated energy costs, freight inflation, potential tariff increases and geopolitical uncertainty to remain headwinds. The company also maintains a cautious outlook for Europe, where softer consumer sentiment, weaker inbound tourism and disruptions related to the Middle East could moderate growth. Foreign currency fluctuations remain another potential risk.



At the same time, Ralph Lauren plans to continue investing aggressively in marketing, AI capabilities and brand-building initiatives, with marketing spending expected to remain around 8% of sales in fiscal 2027. While these investments support long-term growth, they could pressure profitability if consumer demand weakens.

RL Stock’s Premium Valuation

Ralph Lauren’s stock is trading at a premium valuation relative to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the stock is currently trading at 20.97 on a forward 12-month basis, higher than 14.79 for the industry. Also, RL is trading higher than its median of 20.62.

RL Stock's P/E Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Are Estimates Faring for RL Stock?

Reflecting optimism around Ralph Lauren, analysts have revised their EPS estimates upward. Over the past 60 days, EPS estimates for the current quarter and fiscal year have increased 1.3% and 2.2% to $18.33 and $20.26, respectively. These estimates suggest growth rates of 10.4% and 10.5% year over year, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What to Expect From RL in FY27?

Management expects another year of profitable growth in fiscal 2027. Revenues are projected to increase 4-5% in constant currency, with operating margin expanding 40-60 basis points. Growth is expected to remain broad-based, supported by continued momentum in direct-to-consumer, durable AUR growth, expansion in Asia led by China and ongoing investments in marketing, AI capabilities and key city ecosystems.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, RL expects revenues to increase mid- to high-single digits in constant currency, while operating margin is projected to expand 80-120 bps, backed by gross margin gains. Fiscal 2027 will be a 53-week year, with the extra week expected to add about one point to revenue growth and provide a slight benefit to operating margin for the fiscal year.

How to Play RL Stock?

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to execute exceptionally well, with strong brand momentum, pricing power, diversified growth drivers and disciplined capital allocation supporting long-term value creation. However, the premium valuation, ongoing tariff uncertainty and a more cautious macro backdrop in Europe suggest that much of the near-term optimism may already be reflected in the stock.



For long-term investors, Ralph Lauren remains a high-quality apparel company with attractive structural growth opportunities. Existing shareholders may consider continuing to hold the stock, while new investors may prefer to await a more attractive entry point.

Key Picks

Ross Stores ROST, a leading U.S. off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE, which operates as a specialty value retailer, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 14.7% and 34.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.