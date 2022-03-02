Commodities
Ralph Lauren senior executive Smith resigns after probe into improper conduct

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

March 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N said on Wednesday its Chief Commercial Officer Howard Smith would step down after an investigation found that he violated the company's code of conduct.

In a message to employees, founder Ralph Lauren and CEO Patrice Louvet said the retailer's board had launched an independent investigation after receiving allegations against Smith.

The company did not respond to a request for more details on the violations. Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A 20-year veteran of the retailer, Smith was appointed to his current role in 2019 and was responsible for overseeing the company's retail channels and "go-to-market" strategy.

His resignation is effective April 2.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

