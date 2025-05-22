Ralph Lauren Sees Single-digit Revenue Growth In Q1, FY26; Boosts Dividend 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the first quarter in about high-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues to increase in about low-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis, with growth weighted to the first half of the fiscal year, reflecting caution on the global operating environment.

On average, analysts polled expect net sales growth of 5.17 percent to $1.59 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 4.34 percent to $7.33 billion for the year.

The company noted that the outlook is based on its best assessment of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, including tariffs, inflationary pressures, and other consumer spending-related headwinds, global supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency volatility, among other factors.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a 10% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock to $0.9125 per share, expected to be paid on July 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2025.

Further, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase program permitting it to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock, subject to overall business and market conditions.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.