Ralph Lauren sees FY25 marketing expense ~7% of sales

Says strong balance sheet and cash flow. Says inventories “well-positioned” heading into holiday season. Expects “solid growth” in Q3, Q4 comps.
- Ralph Lauren says outperformed expectations in Q2
- Ralph Lauren raises FY25 revenue view to 3%-4% from up 2%-3%
- Ralph Lauren reports Q2 adjusted EPS $2.54, consensus $2.41
- Ralph Lauren sees Q3 revenue up 3%-4%
