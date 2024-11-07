Ralph Lauren says ‘on track’ with new store openings

Expects Q4 to be negatively impacted by a late Easter. Expects FY marketing as a percentage of sales roughly in-line with last year, lower in Q4. Says “pullback on promotion is the game plan.” Feels “very good” about momentum in China. “Energized” about near and long-term growth prospects in China. Expects to open ~70 stores in Asia this year.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RL:
- Ralph Lauren sees FY25 marketing expense ~7% of sales
- Ralph Lauren says outperformed expectations in Q2
- Morning Movers: Under Armour and Lyft soar following earnings
- Ralph Lauren raises FY25 revenue view to 3%-4% from up 2%-3%
- Ralph Lauren reports Q2 adjusted EPS $2.54, consensus $2.41
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.