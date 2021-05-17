Ralph Lauren (RL) to Offload Club Monaco Brand to Regent

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is progressing well with its “Next Great Chapter” plan, which mainly focuses on creating a simplified global organizational structure. In the latest development, the company has agreed to offload its Club Monaco brand to Regent, L.P, which is a leading private equity firm. This transaction, which is likely to be completed by the end of June, reflects the company’s solid focus on its Next Great Chapter plan. Other details of the deal remain under wraps.



We note that the sale of the Club Monaco label will enable Ralph Lauren to focus on its core namesake brands. The Club Monaco brand has been contributing to the company’s performance for the past 22 years. Management expects Regent to capitalize on the strategic and operational expertise to continue driving Club Monaco’s growth.



In order to accelerate its “Next Great Chapter plan,” management announced a fiscal 2021 Strategic Realignment Plan last year. The latest initiative primarily revolves around evaluation of the company’s brand portfolio, with key focus on core brands to deliver sustainable growth. Markedly, the sale of Club Monaco coupled with the licensing of the Chaps brand will conclude the company’s portfolio evaluation.

More on the Strategic Realignment Plan

Under its “Fiscal 2021 Strategic Realignment Plan,” management has laid out plans to curtail its global workforce by the end of fiscal 2021. As part of the initial targets under the plan, the company anticipated delivering low to mid-single digit revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and mid-teen operating margin by fiscal 2023, at constant currency. Additionally, it anticipates marketing spend to rise nearly 5% of revenues by fiscal 2023, while capital expenditure is expected to represent 4-5% of revenues. Furthermore, the company plans returning 100% free cash flow to shareholders over the next five years, amounting to about $2.5 billion on a cumulative basis through fiscal 2023 in the form of dividends and share repurchases.



As part of the Fiscal 2021 Strategic Realignment Plan, management announced plans to reduce headcount by the end of fiscal 2021, the transition of the Chaps brand to a fully-licensed model and close its Polo store on Regent Street in London. The company is on track with the transition of the Chaps brand, in sync with its long-term brand elevation strategy. It has entered into a multi-year licensing deal with an affiliate of 5 Star Apparel LLC, a division of the OVED Group, to be effective from Aug 1, 2021. Per the deal, 5 Star Apparel will manufacture, market and distribute men’s and women’s products of the Chaps brand. Also, this deal will help Ralph Lauren focus better on its core brands and reduce dependence on North American stores.



Further, the company recently announced additional realignment actions for its real estate footprint under the Realignment Plan. It plans to further consolidate its global corporate offices to better align with its current organizational profile. It also expects to consolidate its existing North America distribution centers to drive greater efficiencies, improve sustainability and enhance customer experience.



The realignment initiatives are collectively expected to attract pre-tax charges of $300-$350 million. Moreover, these actions are estimated to generate gross annualized pre-tax expense savings of nearly $200-$240 million, after the completion of sustainability by the end of fiscal 2022. The company expects to reinvest a portion of these savings into its business.





Impressively, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has rallied as much as 23% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.7%.

Check Out These Other Hot Stocks Too

Crocs CROX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GIII-Apparel Group GIII, also a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.2%.



Under Armour UAA has a long-term earnings growth rate of 32.2% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.