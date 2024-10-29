Ralph Lauren (RL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Ralph Lauren (RL) ended the recent trading session at $203.56, demonstrating a +0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Shares of the upscale clothing company have appreciated by 4.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.40, indicating a 14.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.67 billion, indicating a 2.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.25 per share and a revenue of $6.75 billion, signifying shifts of +9.12% and +1.74%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. At present, Ralph Lauren boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ralph Lauren is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.77.

It's also important to note that RL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

