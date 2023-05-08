Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ralph Lauren (RL) closed at $111.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the upscale clothing company had gained 1.59% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ralph Lauren as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 25, 2023. On that day, Ralph Lauren is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion, down 3.49% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Ralph Lauren is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Ralph Lauren currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.35, which means Ralph Lauren is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that RL has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

