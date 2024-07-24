Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

Ralph Lauren (RL) closed the latest trading day at $163.91, indicating a -1.86% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

Shares of the upscale clothing company witnessed a loss of 8.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.44, marking a 4.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, down 0.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.07 per share and a revenue of $6.76 billion, signifying shifts of +7.37% and +2.01%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ralph Lauren presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ralph Lauren is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

Meanwhile, RL's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

