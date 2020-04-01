Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Moves -1.62%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ralph Lauren (RL) closed at $65.75, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 4.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the upscale clothing company had lost 37.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 18.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 78.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, down 7.52% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.04% lower. RL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RL has a Forward P/E ratio of 9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.93, so we one might conclude that RL is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that RL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.