Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Ralph Lauren (RL) closed the most recent trading day at $112.50, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the upscale clothing company had lost 3.25% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ralph Lauren as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 25, 2023. On that day, Ralph Lauren is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.47 billion, down 3.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Ralph Lauren is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Ralph Lauren is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.18.

Also, we should mention that RL has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

