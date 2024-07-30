Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Ralph Lauren (RL) ended the recent trading session at $173.13, demonstrating a -0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.28%.

Shares of the upscale clothing company witnessed a gain of 0.85% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ralph Lauren in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.45, signifying a 4.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.49 billion, indicating a 0.57% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.09 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion, indicating changes of +7.57% and +1.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Right now, Ralph Lauren possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ralph Lauren is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.23.

We can also see that RL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

