Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Ralph Lauren (RL) closed at $165.02, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

The upscale clothing company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.63, reflecting an 81.11% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.55 billion, indicating a 0.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. Right now, Ralph Lauren possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Ralph Lauren is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.47.

Also, we should mention that RL has a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. RL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

