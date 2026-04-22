Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Ralph Lauren (RL) closed at $375.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

The stock of upscale clothing company has risen by 12.6% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ralph Lauren will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Ralph Lauren is projected to report earnings of $2.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.37%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.83 billion, showing a 7.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.25 per share and a revenue of $7.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +31.79% and +12.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ralph Lauren is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Ralph Lauren is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.45. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.49.

Meanwhile, RL's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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