Ralph Lauren (RL) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ralph Lauren (RL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 83.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.55 billion, increasing 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ralph Lauren metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Licensing' will reach $29.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Retail' of $936.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Wholesale' reaching $588.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' stands at $458.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' to come in at $415.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' at $31.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' to reach $650.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale' will likely reach $33.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale' should arrive at $272.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail' will reach $191.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale' should come in at $282.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail' will reach $360.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.



Ralph Lauren shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

