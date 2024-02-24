Ralph Lauren (RL) Price Target Increased by 23.82% to 188.77

The average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has been revised to 188.77 / share. This is an increase of 23.82% from the prior estimate of 152.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.13 to a high of 256.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.18% from the latest reported closing price of 188.44 / share.

Ralph Lauren Declares $0.75 Dividend

On December 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $188.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=175).

The current dividend yield is 2.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1017 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 49,500K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,775K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,263K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,830K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,653K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing a decrease of 54.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 95.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,644K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 90.97% over the last quarter.

Ralph Lauren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

