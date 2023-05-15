Ralph Lauren (RL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ralph Lauren (RL) closed at $113.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the upscale clothing company had lost 6.42% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Ralph Lauren will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 32.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.47 billion, down 3.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Ralph Lauren is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ralph Lauren is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.11.

Meanwhile, RL's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

