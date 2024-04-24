Ralph Lauren (RL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Ralph Lauren (RL) reached $168.21, with a +0.08% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The upscale clothing company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ralph Lauren in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, up 81.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.55 billion, indicating a 0.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. As of now, Ralph Lauren holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ralph Lauren is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.99. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.65.

We can also see that RL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 226, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

