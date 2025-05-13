Ralph Lauren (RL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Ralph Lauren (RL) closed at $269.79, marking a +2% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.61%.

The upscale clothing company's stock has climbed by 31.11% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 16.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ralph Lauren in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.96, marking a 14.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.63 billion, showing a 4.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ralph Lauren. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower within the past month. Ralph Lauren is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Ralph Lauren is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.01.

We can also see that RL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

