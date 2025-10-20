Ralph Lauren (RL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Ralph Lauren (RL) closed at $333.00 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

The stock of upscale clothing company has risen by 4.9% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ralph Lauren in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion, up 9.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.96 per share and a revenue of $7.56 billion, indicating changes of +21.33% and +6.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ralph Lauren. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.32% upward. At present, Ralph Lauren boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ralph Lauren is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.9. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.62.

Also, we should mention that RL has a PEG ratio of 1.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 2.27 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

