Ralph Lauren (RL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Ralph Lauren (RL) was down 2.02% at $359.45. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.57%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the upscale clothing company had gained 6.65% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.86% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.46, signifying a 8.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.83 billion, indicating a 7.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.25 per share and revenue of $7.96 billion, which would represent changes of +31.79% and +12.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Ralph Lauren is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Ralph Lauren is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.53.

Also, we should mention that RL has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.