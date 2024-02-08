Ralph Lauren Reiterates FY24 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth to be in a range centered around 2 percent in constant currency to last year.

For fiscal 2024, the company also continues to expect revenues to increase approximately low-single digits to last year on a constant currency basis, now centering around 2 percent, compared to 1 to 2 percent previously.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect net sales growth of 1.10 percent to $1.56 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 1.90 percent to $6.56 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.